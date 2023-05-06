Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.37 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 115,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $354.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.25. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

