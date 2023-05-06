Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.65 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.37% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

