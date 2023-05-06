Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.