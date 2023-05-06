Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

