Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.95 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $275.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.51 and a 200-day moving average of $238.76. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

