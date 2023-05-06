Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,220 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

