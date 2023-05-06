Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 586,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,884,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

