Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 10,830 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $233.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $258.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average is $221.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

