Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,028.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,710.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,585.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

