Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 208.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,588 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOCT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

