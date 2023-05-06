Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.94% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 236,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $65.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.