Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,754,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after buying an additional 388,287 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,463,000 after acquiring an additional 190,270 shares during the period.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

