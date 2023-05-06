Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 403 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Albemarle worth $16,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CICC Research started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.05.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

