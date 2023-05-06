Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 59,083 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,083 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 686,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 48,819 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.80 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.