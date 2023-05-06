Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 59,282 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.54% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $15,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.