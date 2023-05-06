Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,736,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,464 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 5.81% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $140,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 114.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 300,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 324,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 321,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 0.1 %

CCU stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $841.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.68 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

