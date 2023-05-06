Comparing Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) & Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Allegiant Travel has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allegiant Travel and Harbor Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel 1 9 3 0 2.15 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Allegiant Travel’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Harbor Diversified’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel $2.30 billion 0.84 $2.49 million $0.09 1,187.35 Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.36 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Harbor Diversified has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allegiant Travel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel 2.71% 9.34% 2.55% Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline. The Airline segment operates as a single business unit and includes all scheduled service air transportation, ancillary air-related products and services, third party products and services, fixed fee contract air transportation, and other airline-related revenue. The Sunseeker Resort segment represents activity related to the development and construction of Sunseeker Resort in Southwest Florida, as well as the operation of Kingsway Golf Course. The Other non-Airline segment includes the Teesnap golf course management solution and Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

