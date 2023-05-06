Comparing Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Freightos and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 C.H. Robinson Worldwide 7 13 3 0 1.83

Freightos currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 321.69%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus target price of $95.64, suggesting a potential downside of 8.48%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide $24.70 billion 0.49 $940.52 million $6.21 16.83

This table compares Freightos and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07% C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.50% 50.56% 12.67%

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Freightos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

