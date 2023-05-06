Comparing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Athena Gold and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

NextSource Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Athena Gold.

This table compares Athena Gold and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$680,000.00 ($0.02) -3.00 NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.16 9.50

Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -13.36% -10.98% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -41.11%

Volatility & Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextSource Materials beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

