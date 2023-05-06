Comparing Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT) & SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT – Get Rating) and SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Revolution Lighting Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolution Lighting Technologies and SKYX Platforms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Lighting Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SKYX Platforms $30,000.00 9,475.68 -$27.07 million ($0.48) -7.12

Analyst Recommendations

Revolution Lighting Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SKYX Platforms.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolution Lighting Technologies and SKYX Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Lighting Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SKYX Platforms 0 0 1 0 3.00

SKYX Platforms has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.60%. Given SKYX Platforms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SKYX Platforms is more favorable than Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Lighting Technologies and SKYX Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Lighting Technologies N/A N/A N/A SKYX Platforms -84,600.00% -209.02% -71.71%

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes. The company also offers the following products: Sky Plug & Receptacle, SkyHome Application, Sky Smart Plug & Receptacle, Sky Smart Plug and Play Ceiling Fans, Sky Smart Plug and Play Lighting, and Sky All-In-One Smart Platform. These products can be linked to the SkyHome Application that works with both iPhones and Android phones which can control features and specifications to include scheduling, voice control, safety and security features, lifestyle features, sound, lights, dimming, and emergency back-up battery through WIFI and BLE. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

