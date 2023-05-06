Comparing Teradata (NYSE:TDC) & Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
90.9% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Snail and Teradata’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Snail
|$74.44 million
|0.64
|$950,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Teradata
|$1.80 billion
|2.54
|$33.00 million
|$0.30
|148.50
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Snail and Teradata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Snail
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Teradata
|2
|2
|5
|0
|2.33
Snail currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 592.31%. Teradata has a consensus target price of $47.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snail is more favorable than Teradata.
Profitability
This table compares Snail and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Snail
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Teradata
|1.84%
|28.46%
|3.55%
Summary
Teradata beats Snail on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Snail
Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
