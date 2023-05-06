Comparing Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF)

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 0 0 0 1 4.00 Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A C$2.39 6.00 Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A $0.56 0.67

Agricultural Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westpac Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of C$1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.5%. Westpac Banking pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Agricultural Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Agricultural Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westpac Banking beats Agricultural Bank of China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist and Group. The Consumer segment provides banking products, including mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and savings and deposit products. The Business segment serves the banking needs of SME and commercial customers, including agribusiness and provides banking and advisory services to high net worth individuals through private wealth. The Westpac Institutional Bank segment provides a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, institutional and government customers. The Westpac New Zealand segment provides banking, wealth and insurance products and services for consumer, business and institutional customers in New Zealand. The Specialist segment comprises the operations that Westpac ultimately plans to exit with agreements in place for the sale of Westpac Life Insurance and motor vehicle dealer finance and notated leasing businesses. The Group segment includes the results of unallocated support functions such as treasury, chief operating office and core sup

