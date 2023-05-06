Comparing Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC)

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A Yelp 3.05% 5.09% 3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aristocrat Group and Yelp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 2 4 1 0 1.86

Risk & Volatility

Yelp has a consensus price target of $34.89, suggesting a potential upside of 25.14%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Yelp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $1.19 billion 1.62 $36.35 million $0.51 54.67

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Summary

Yelp beats Aristocrat Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc. engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

