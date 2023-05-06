Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,694,000 after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after purchasing an additional 897,524 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

