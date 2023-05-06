Condor Capital Management Has $681,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,483 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $439.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.