Condor Capital Management Sells 2,621 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $439.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

