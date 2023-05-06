Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446,393 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,604,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after buying an additional 345,635 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.