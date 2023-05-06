Connectus Wealth LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $322.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

