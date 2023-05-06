Connectus Wealth LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 114.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 463,676 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $229.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

