Connectus Wealth LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507,879 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
