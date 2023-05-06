Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $275.33 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.