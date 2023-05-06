Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 302,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $196.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.21. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

