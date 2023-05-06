Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.13 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

