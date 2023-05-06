Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,493 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $246.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

