Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $252.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

