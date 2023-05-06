Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

PDD stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

