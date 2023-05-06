Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,195 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $137.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

