Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $89.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.