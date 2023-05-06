Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $409.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

