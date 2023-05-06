Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263,605 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 479,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 92,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

