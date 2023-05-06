Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

