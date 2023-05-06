Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $14.52 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Compass Point cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

