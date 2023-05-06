Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

