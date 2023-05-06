Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $253.66 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

