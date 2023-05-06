Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $83.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

