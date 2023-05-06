Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

