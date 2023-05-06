Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 2,263.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart Trading Up 0.8 %

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Copart stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

