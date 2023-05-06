CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.91

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 92011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $999.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,778,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,763,000 after acquiring an additional 189,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $19,800,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.