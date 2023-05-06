Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Corning worth $28,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,033. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

