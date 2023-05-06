Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Corteva Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.25 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Corteva by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 228,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 89,808 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

